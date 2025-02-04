Anthony Davis 'shocked' upon hearing of Luka Dončić trade, ready to play with Mavericks

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis spoke to reporters for the first time since getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Luka Dončić.

While Dončić was introduced to the Los Angeles press, Davis met with media during the Mavericks' shootaround before Tuesday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Like virtually everyone involved in the blockbuster trade who wasn't in the Lakers or Mavericks front offices, Davis said he had no idea any sort of deal was in the works.

"I was shocked. I didn't know," Davis said, <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://x.com/MikeACurtis2/status/1886827717749829860">via the Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis</a>. "I was actually at home, about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call. I had no idea. I just sent the team a text about congratulations on the win over the Knicks, big win. Looking forward to Tuesday's game against the Clippers, <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://x.com/MikeACurtis2/status/1886827717749829860">as far as standings purposes</a>.

"<em>I found out like an hour later I was no longer with the team. I</em> was in shock, obviously. I had no idea that was happening," he added. "But now, I'm kind of over it and just getting ready to play with Dallas."

Davis added that he was excited to reunite with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who established a relationship with the forward while he worked with Nike. Following news of the trade breaking, Harrison expressed his belief that Davis' defense would help Dallas win a championship.

"Nico believes in me, what I can add to this team," Davis said.

Davis also has familiarity with head coach Jason Kidd, who was an assistant with the Lakers from 2019-21, which included the 2020 NBA championship.

In the aftermath of the trade, Davis expressed his gratitude to the Lakers and Los Angeles fans on social media, adding later that he was excited to join the Mavericks and do "something special."

Davis will not play in Tuesday's matchup versus the Sixers due to an abdominal strain that sidelined him for the past two games. However, Max Christie, who accompanied Davis to Dallas in the trade along with Markieff Morris, will play against Philadelphia.

If Davis gets through workouts without difficulty, he could return for the final game of the Mavericks' four-game road trip, Thursday against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Otherwise, Davis expects to play in Dallas' first home game since the trade, Saturday versus the Houston Rockets.