San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 5: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on in the dugout prior to a game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 5, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is out for the season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Thursday. Trout, who underwent knee surgery in April, suffered another meniscus tear this week that set back his rehabilitation and sidelined him for the rest of the season.