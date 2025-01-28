Amorim's feud with Rashford continues, Cavan Sullivan chats “Onside” & USMNT check-in

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Ruben Amorim’s latest quotes on Marcus Rashford situation, including Amorim’s comments he would start Manchester United’s goalkeeper coach ahead of Rashford right now. The boys also chat Miles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card and the part VAR may have played in it.

Christian and Alexis then chat with Philadelphia Union teen sensation Cavan Sullivan and his experience being in Apple TV’s new MLS docuseries, “Onside”. They also discuss his time so far in MLS and what it’s like being in the limelight at such a young age.

With just 500 days until the World Cup, Christian and Alexis check in on the USMNT. They discuss who they think should win 2025 US Young Male soccer player as well as what the national team still needs to focus on going into the future.

(7:40) - Ruben Amorim’s feud with Marcus Rashford continues

(17:15) - Manchester City def. Chelsea 3-1

(24:40) - Miles Lewis-Skelly receives controversial red card

(32:55) - Tottenham lose 4th straight PL game

(39:15) - Cavan Sullivan joins the show

(49:05) - USMNT temperature check

(55:15) - Discussing who should be 2025 US Young Male POTY

(58:35) - Biggest needs for USMNT ahead of Gold Cup

