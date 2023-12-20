5-star WR and No. 1 recruit Jeremiah Smith signs with Ohio State

2023 FHSAA Class1M Football State: Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders v Chaminade-Madonna Lions TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Chaminade-Madonna Lions is interviewed by Sideline Reporter Alexandra DeCapua of the Bally Sports Network after the FHSAA Class1M Football State Championship game against the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field on the campus of Florida A&M University on December 7, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. Smith is a 5-star Wide Receiver recruit and the #1 collegiate prospect in the nation. He has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Lions defeated the Marauders 56 to 0. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Ohio State got an official commitment from the top-ranked player in the country on Wednesday.

Rivals.com five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith stood by his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes and announced that he was going to sign with Ohio State. Wednesday was the first day that high school recruits could sign letters of intent with their college choices.

Smith, a Florida native, has been verbally committed to Ohio State since December of 2022 but other schools were hoping they could get him to change his mind ahead of the early signing period. Now that his choice of schools is official, he looks to join an esteemed list of Buckeyes wide receivers who have been stars in recent years. After Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba became immediate contributors after they were first-round NFL Draft picks, Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if and when he declares.

Smith's announcement also comes as Ohio State lost a four-star wide receiver earlier in the day. Jeremiah McClellan, the No. 36 prospect in the country, announced Wednesday morning that he was committing to Oregon. The St. Louis native had been verbally committed to Ohio State for the past four months.

The 2023 early signing period seems especially important for Ohio State as the Buckeyes look to usurp Michigan atop the Big Ten. Michigan has won the last three Big Ten titles thanks to wins over Ohio State in the final week of the regular season.

At the moment, Ohio State has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals and Smith is one of three five-star recruits along with QB Air Noland and DE Eddrick Houston. Noland has already signed with the Buckeyes while Houston's decision could be a surprise later Wednesday. He's been heavily pursued by Alabama and has yet to sign anywhere.