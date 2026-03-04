Myles Kennedy's 'excited' for new album with Slash & the Conspirators: 'I'm pretty pumped about it'

It's no conspiracy, a new Conspirators album is coming.

Slash's solo band, which features Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy on lead vocals, has been working on their fifth studio effort, the follow-up to 2022's 4.

"It's all tracked, I finished the vocals I think in August if I'm not mistaken," Kennedy tells ABC Audio. "It just needs to be mixed."

While he may be biased, Kennedy has a good feeling about Conspirators' LP5.

"I think we're all real excited," Kennedy says. "Once in a while a record will come along and I'll be, like, 'Yeah, this is my favorite one in a while,' but this is one I can stand behind that. I'm really please with how it turned out."

Kennedy adds that the upcoming album "was done quickly" and "wasn't something that we kind of beat into the ground."

"Sometimes when that's the case, when you're just kind of in the heat of the moment and you let the universe kind of have its way with you creatively, things can turn out for the best," he says. "I'm pretty pumped about it."

Alter Bridge, meanwhile, just released a new, self-titled album in January. They'll launch a U.S. tour in April.

