Myles Kennedy announces new solo album, '﻿The Art of Letting Go'

Napalm Records

By Josh Johnson

Myles Kennedy has announced a new album called The Art of Letting Go.

The third solo effort from the Alter Bridge frontman — and the follow-up to 2021's The Ides of March — drops Oct. 11. You can listen to the lead single "Say What You Will" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Kennedy has also announced a 2025 U.S. headlining tour in support of The Art of Letting Go, set to launch Jan. 17 in Joliet, Illinois. The outing, which includes Tim Montana on the bill, wraps up Feb. 21 in Kennedy's hometown of Spokane, Washington.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MylesKennedy.com.

Meanwhile, Kennedy's Alter Bridge bandmates — guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips — will be on tour starting in July alongside Scott Stapp in the reunited Creed.

