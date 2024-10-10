Myles Kennedy tries continuing to "evolve as a person" on '﻿The Art of Letting Go' ﻿solo album

Myles Kennedy launched his solo career with 2018's Year of the Tiger, a deeply personal concept album about the death of his father. He followed that with 2021's The Ides of March, which reflected his experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Alter Bridge frontman is releasing his third solo record, The Art of Letting Go, which is his first not to adhere to a specific concept.

"I wanted it to be snapshots of kinda where I'm at any given day," Kennedy tells ABC Audio.

While it's not governed by an overarching narrative, The Art of Letting Go does deal with some recurring themes that have continued to be present in Kennedy's writing. He points to Alter Bridge's 2019 album, Walk the Sky, which reflects Kennedy's efforts in "trying to evolve as a person."

"[I was] really trying to deal with the noise in my head that was not only keeping me from being happy, but also just, I think, keeping me from being an effective friend, an effective husband, an effective writer," Kennedy says.

"It's this journey I've been on for six, seven years now," he continues. "And the journey is The Art of Letting Go. The journey is learning to stay present, the journey is learning to go with the flow and not being attached."

The themes of The Art of Letting Go are also reflected in its cover artwork, which hide references to Kennedy's past projects and records amid a collage of skulls and tentacles.

"It also kind of shows the transitory nature, which I'm trying to express there with the skeletons and whatnot," Kennedy says. "Like Year of the Tiger, showing how that has now been moved to the past, it's no longer something that I'm wading through anymore."

The Art of Letting Go drops Friday.

