Myles Kennedy shares new ﻿'The Art of Letting Go'﻿ track, "Saving Face"

Myles Kennedy has shared a new song called "Saving Face," a track off the Alter Bridge frontman's upcoming solo album, The Art of Letting Go.

A press release describes "Saving Face" as about "the life lesson that wisdom you gain after being on the planet for a while is every bit as important as youthful exuberance is."

You can listen to "Saving Face" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

The Art of Letting Go, Kennedy's third solo effort, drops Friday. It also includes the single "Say What You Will," and the cuts "Miss You When You're Gone" and "Nothing More to Gain."

Kennedy will launch a U.S. solo tour in January.

