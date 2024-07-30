Myles Kennedy shares new song off upcoming ﻿'The Art of Letting Go'﻿ solo album

Napalm Records

By Josh Johnson

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has shared a new song off his upcoming solo album, The Art of Letting Go.

The track is called "Nothing More to Gain," and you can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Nothing More to Gain" is the second The Art of Letting Go cut to be released, following lead single "Say What You Will." The album, Kennedy's third solo effort, arrives in full on Oct. 11.

Kennedy will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Art of Letting Go in January. Tim Montana will also be on the bill.

