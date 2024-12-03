Myles Kennedy is 'really happy' about Creed's reunion, for multiple reasons

Count Myles Kennedy among those excited about the Creed reunion.

Kennedy, of course, plays in Alter Bridge with three-fourths of Creed: guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips. Speaking with ABC Audio, Kennedy shares that he's "stoked" for his bandmates and the success they've had since getting back together with Scott Stapp.

"I'm really happy for them," Kennedy says. "We keep in contact all the time, always texting each other."

Kennedy also has another reason to be happy about Creed's success: it's allowed him to put more energy and focus on his new solo album, The Art of Letting Go.

"With the success they're having with that, it kinda clears the lane really for the first time with me and any of the solo records," Kennedy explains. "Instead of putting a record out and you go, 'OK, you have, like, six months to tour this,' and then you gotta go back and make a record or do another tour with one of the other bands, this is the first time where it's like, 'OK, you got a clear lane, now you can do this.' You can hit each market X amount of times."

"That's gonna be great," he adds.

As for Alter Bridge, whose most recent album is 2022's Pawns & Kings, Kennedy says future plans for the band have "been talked about."

"I think it's just a matter of trying to find the window," he says.

Creed's reunion tour continues Wednesday in Atlanta, and they'll close out 2024 with a New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas. Kennedy, meanwhile, is currently on tour in Europe and will launch a U.S. solo run in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.