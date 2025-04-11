My Chemical Romance announces deluxe 'Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge' reissue

My Chemical Romance has announced a deluxe reissue of their 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, in honor of its 21st anniversary.

The expanded set will be released June 6. It includes the original track list remastered and remixed, plus four bonus recordings from a 2005 performance for BBC Radio 1.

You can listen to the BBC rendition of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" now via digital outlets.

Upon its initial release, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge helped bring emo to the mainstream while giving the genre a more theatrical edge, as seen in the MCR members' striking look and videos. Along with "I'm Not Okay," Three Cheers spawned another signature My Chem single with "Helena."

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance will be throwing it back to another classic album, 2006's The Black Parade, by playing it in full on a summer stadium tour, launching in July.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

