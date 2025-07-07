My Chemical Romance announces 2026 Asia tour dates

By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has announced a tour of Asia for 2026.

The outing kicks off April 18 in South Korea and will make stops in Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.

MCR will launch a U.S. tour Friday in Seattle, during which they'll be playing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full each night. Openers include Evanescence, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Violent Femmes, Wallows, Alice Cooper and Pixies.

My Chem's 2026 plans also include a tour of South America with The Hives.

