My Chemical Romance, Tool, Pierce the Veil & Limp Bizkit headlining 2026 Aftershock festival

My Chemical Romance, Tool, Pierce the Veil and Limp Bizkit are headlining the 2026 Aftershock festival, taking place Oct. 1-4 in Sacramento, California.

The bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, Sublime, A Day to Remember, The Pretty Reckless, Coheed and Cambria, Black Label Society, Sleeping with Sirens, AFI, The Used, Stone Temple Pilots, Highly Suspect, Wolfmother, Nothing More, Underoath, Killswitch Engage and Sevendust, among many others.

“This year’s Aftershock marks a bold new chapter for the festival," says Danny Wimmer, of festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents. "We've brought together metal, punk, emo, and nu-metal to create a lineup that’s raw, youthful, and unapologetic. With Tool anchoring the weekend and Pierce the Veil making their headlining debut, we're breaking boundaries and redefining what Aftershock can be."

Passes are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.

