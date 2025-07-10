My Chemical Romance shares cryptic teaser ahead of ﻿'The Black Parade'﻿ tour kickoff

My Chemical Romance Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance launches their U.S. tour Friday in Seattle, during which they'll perform their 2006 album The Black Parade in full. But do they also have something else in the works?

The "Helena" rockers have shared a post on Instagram of a shot through a video camera timestamped 07:11:25:00, which could be referring to Friday's date, July 11.

They write in the caption, "A dagger, a dagger, Please fetch me a dagger."

If, as many fans are speculating/hoping, the post is teasing new music, this wouldn't be the first time My Chem has used a tour launch to debut fresh material. Days before their reunion tour kicked off in 2022, MCR premiered their first new song in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay."

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!