My Chemical Romance announces 'Danger Days' ﻿deluxe reissue

Now we know what My Chemical Romance was teasing.

After sharing a mysterious post Wednesday related to their album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, My Chem has announced a deluxe reissue of the 2010 record.

The expanded set is due out July 10. It includes the original album remastered, as well as live recordings and other bonus tracks.

You can listen to one such bonus track, a 2010 performance of the single "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" recorded for BBC Radio 1, out now.

Danger Days marked the fourth MCR studio effort and the follow-up to 2006's The Black Parade. It remains the most recent My Chem album; the band broke up in 2013 before reuniting in 2019. They've since released one new song, "The Foundations of Decay," in 2022.

My Chemical Romance is headlining the Sonic Temple festival on Thursday and will launch a U.S. stadium tour in August celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade.

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