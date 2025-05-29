Muse replaces Kings of Leon at Spain's Mad Cool festival following Caleb Followill's 'freak accident' injury

Muse has joined the lineup of Spain's Mad Cool festival in place of Kings of Leon.

As previously reported, the "Use Somebody" rockers canceled their planned European tour after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot in what he called a "freak accident."

Mad Cool takes place July 10-13 in Madrid. The bill also includes Nine Inch Nails, Iggy Pop, Weezer, Noah Kahan and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Kings of Leon are currently set to return to the road starting July 18 for the first of three shows opening for country star Zach Bryan at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Ohana and Pilgrimage festivals in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.