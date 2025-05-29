Muse replaces Kings of Leon at Spain's Mad Cool festival following Caleb Followill's 'freak accident' injury

Scott Legato/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Muse has joined the lineup of Spain's Mad Cool festival in place of Kings of Leon.

As previously reported, the "Use Somebody" rockers canceled their planned European tour after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot in what he called a "freak accident."

Mad Cool takes place July 10-13 in Madrid. The bill also includes Nine Inch Nails, Iggy Pop, Weezer, Noah Kahan and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Kings of Leon are currently set to return to the road starting July 18 for the first of three shows opening for country star Zach Bryan at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Ohana and Pilgrimage festivals in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!