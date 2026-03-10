Muse hints at new music with binary code teaser

Matt Bellamy from Muse performs on the NOS stage during day 3 of NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés on July 12, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)

It seems as though "Time Is Running Out" before new Muse music arrives.

The "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers have released a teaser hinting at new material in their Instagram Story. The post includes a series of binary code printed over a lined piece of paper alongside a link to sign up for the band's mailing list.

The most recent Muse album is 2022's Will of the People, which spawned singles in "Won't Stand Down," "Kill or Be Killed," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and the title track.

Since then, Muse put out a new song, "Unravelling," in 2025, along with a docuseries called With You dedicated to the band's fans.

Muse will return to the live stage in July to perform at the Milwaukee Summerfest.

