Muse cancels upcoming international shows: 'We're truly sorry'

Muse has canceled a run of international tour dates.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shows," Muse writes in an Instagram Story.

The affected dates were scheduled for Feb. 4 in Abu Dhabi, Feb. 7 and 11 in South Africa, and Feb. 14 in India.

"This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly," Muse's post continues. "We're truly sorry to everyone who purchased tickets and appreciate your understanding."

Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Muse is currently scheduled to return to the live stage in July to play Milwaukee's Summerfest. The band has also been working on new music to follow their 2022 album, Will of the People.

A new single called "Unravelling" dropped in 2025.

