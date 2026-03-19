Muse announces new album, ﻿'The Wow! Signal﻿'; listen to single 'Be with You' now

Muse has announced a new album called The Wow! Signal.

The milestone 10th studio effort from the "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers drops June 26. It's the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People.

Along with the album news, Muse has premiered a new song called "Be with You," which they'd been teasing over the last week. You can watch the "Be with You" video on YouTube.

The Wow! Signal also includes the 2025 single "Unravelling." Here's the full track list:

"The Dark Forest"

"Nightshift Superstar"

"Shimmering Scars"

"Cryogen"

"Be With You"

"Hexagons"

"The Sickness in You & I"

"Unravelling"

"Hush"

"Space Debris"

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