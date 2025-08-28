Mudvayne releases first new song in 16 years, 'Hurt People Hurt People'

"Hurt People Hurt People" single artwork. (Alchemy Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Mudvayne has released a new song called "Hurt People Hurt People," marking the reunited band's first fresh material in 16 years.

"'Hurt People Hurt People' has probably been around since the beginning of man," says frontman Chad Gray. "Certainly longer than the phrase ever existed. The endless cycle of projecting our pain onto others."

"I think I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to break the cycle," he continues. "We create our own suffering, our own hurt. It's time for us to create self-love and let go of the pain. It was never ours to begin with."

You can watch the lyric video for "Hurt People Hurt People" on YouTube.

"Hurt People Hurt People" follows Mudvayne's last album, 2009's self-titled effort. The group went on hiatus in 2010 before reuniting in 2021.

Mudvayne will launch a U.S. tour in September celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, L.D. 50. Static-X is also on the bill.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!