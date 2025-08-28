Mudvayne releases first new song in 16 years, 'Hurt People Hurt People'

Mudvayne has released a new song called "Hurt People Hurt People," marking the reunited band's first fresh material in 16 years.

"'Hurt People Hurt People' has probably been around since the beginning of man," says frontman Chad Gray. "Certainly longer than the phrase ever existed. The endless cycle of projecting our pain onto others."

"I think I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to break the cycle," he continues. "We create our own suffering, our own hurt. It's time for us to create self-love and let go of the pain. It was never ours to begin with."

You can watch the lyric video for "Hurt People Hurt People" on YouTube.

"Hurt People Hurt People" follows Mudvayne's last album, 2009's self-titled effort. The group went on hiatus in 2010 before reuniting in 2021.

Mudvayne will launch a U.S. tour in September celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, L.D. 50. Static-X is also on the bill.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

