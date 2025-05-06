Mudvayne announces tour celebrating 25th anniversary of debut album

Mudvayne In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Mudvayne has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, L.D. 50.

The outing launches Sept. 11 in Dubuque, Iowa, and wraps up Oct. 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Static-X and Vended will also be on the bill for select dates.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MudvayneOfficial.com.

Mudvayne reunited in 2021 after going on hiatus in 2010.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!