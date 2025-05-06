Mudvayne announces tour celebrating 25th anniversary of debut album

Mudvayne has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, L.D. 50.

The outing launches Sept. 11 in Dubuque, Iowa, and wraps up Oct. 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Static-X and Vended will also be on the bill for select dates.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MudvayneOfficial.com.

Mudvayne reunited in 2021 after going on hiatus in 2010.

