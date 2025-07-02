Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx marks 24 years of sobriety

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx marked his 24th year of sobriety on Wednesday, sharing a post on social media in which he reflected on how sobriety has "completely transformed" his life.

"Sobriety isn’t just about eliminating substances; it’s about the ability to be honest with yourself and those around you,” he wrote. "Over the past 24 years of sobriety, I’ve experienced profound joy, but not without significant challenges. Through this journey, I’ve learned how to navigate adversity with grace and how to be truly selfless."

He added, "We’re not here solely for ourselves; we’re here to serve those who are still struggling."

Sixx writes that when people are unable to be honest with themselves "more often than not, they fail and end up hurting those around them. Honesty can be frightening, but it’s also liberating."

He then recalled a lesson he learned from a sponsor after a fellow addict had died.

"He said, 'Some people have to die to teach the rest of us how to live.' That broke my heart—and reminded me just how important this journey really is," he shared. "A friend recently gave me a copy of Marcus Aurelius's Meditations. One quote that struck me deeply was: 'Practice what seems impossible.' I like that. I accept that challenge."

Mötley Crüe recently released a new take on their classic track "Home Sweet Home" featuring Dolly Parton. It will appear on their upcoming compilation album, From the Beginning, dropping Sept. 12.

On the same day they'll kick off a new Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater, with dates confirmed through Oct. 3. A complete schedule can be found at MotleyCrue.com.

