Mötley Crüe's John 5 planning solo tour of 50 states in 50 days

John 5 will be seeing all of America in 2026.

The Mötley Crüe guitarist tells the Get on the Bus YouTube channel that he's launching a solo tour next year, during which he'll be playing 50 shows in 50 states in 50 days.

"I think we're starting in Alaska," John says. "We're playing 50 shows in a row. Every show is a different state, and it's gonna be insane."

John adds that he's recruited backups for every tour staff and crew member to keep the trek going in case someone gets sick, except, of course, for himself.

"I got to be completely healthy," John says. "No days off."

John will release a new solo album, Ghost, on Oct. 10, which he will be supporting in the fall on an extensive, if not quite 50-states-in-50-days extensive, tour. He'll also be playing with Mötley Crüe during their Las Vegas residency starting in September.

