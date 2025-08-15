Mötley Crüe's John 5 planning solo tour of 50 states in 50 days

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Perform "The World Tour" Live In Melbourne John 5 of Motley Crue performs at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)
By Josh Johnson

John 5 will be seeing all of America in 2026.

The Mötley Crüe guitarist tells the Get on the Bus YouTube channel that he's launching a solo tour next year, during which he'll be playing 50 shows in 50 states in 50 days.

"I think we're starting in Alaska," John says. "We're playing 50 shows in a row. Every show is a different state, and it's gonna be insane."

John adds that he's recruited backups for every tour staff and crew member to keep the trek going in case someone gets sick, except, of course, for himself.

"I got to be completely healthy," John says. "No days off."

John will release a new solo album, Ghost, on Oct. 10, which he will be supporting in the fall on an extensive, if not quite 50-states-in-50-days extensive, tour. He'll also be playing with Mötley Crüe during their Las Vegas residency starting in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!