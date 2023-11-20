Mr. Bungle headlining 2024 Milwaukee Metal Fest

Mr. Bungle is headlining the 2024 Milwaukee Metal Fest, taking place May 16-19.

The bill also includes In Flames and Hatebreed, whose frontman, Jamey Jasta, relaunched the festival in 2023 after it went on hiatus in the mid-2000s.

"We [are] extremely excited to have Milwaukee Metal Fest not only coming back for another insane year but this time around we have added power metal, more black metal, more doom and some other surprise elements that were not logistically possible last year," Jasta says.

For more info, visit MilwaukeeMetalFestival.com.

