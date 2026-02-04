Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Augusta.

Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Sapo'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Alejandro (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Sam (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Ana (lead, female, 35-45)

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the student film here

'Three Dollar Bet'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Savannah (lead, female, 22-35)

--- Leslie (supporting, female, 22-35)

--- Ruben (supporting, 45-70)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sadie Snaps'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sadie (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Claire (supporting, female, 18-24)

--- Robert (supporting, male, 36-50)

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

"Small Town Bodies" -- A Crime Drama / Thriller

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joan (lead, female, 27-36)

--- Detective Santos (lead, female, 27-36)

--- Coach Anderson (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mom's Closet'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Valentina (lead, female, 7-12)

--- Emilia (lead, female, 5-9)

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the student film here

'Skyward: A Dragon's Trust'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rhea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

'Here Lies Peter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Hunter (supporting, male, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

Major Streamer New Reality Show, Host

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Host/Concierge (lead, male, 40+)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Ashwire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Zara Wishear (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Ashwire (lead, all genders, 20-50)

--- Cal (supporting, female, non-binary, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $5,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

--- Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Interactive Game and Vertical Drama Production

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Shuhan Ho/Shuhan "Richie" Ho (lead, male, 18-32)

--- Susanna (lead, female, 18-32)

--- Mia (lead, female, 18-32)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

