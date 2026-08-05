Movies and TV shows casting this week in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New York City using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Bluebird - Hbo - Twins Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- South Asian Identical Twins 4-8 Months Old (SAG Scale)

-- South Asian Identical Twins 2-3 Years Old (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Dallas

- Learn more about the television series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

The Christmas Mouse

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Angel 2 - ($2,300 + 20% fee; approx. 3 days+ pick ups/ travel)

- Casting: Dallas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- D (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

- Casting: Dallas

- Learn more about the feature film here