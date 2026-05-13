Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Columbus.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'All For Love'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Monica (day player, 40)

--- Aiesha (day player, 40-44)

--- Fred (day player, 60-69)

- Roles pay up to: $801

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'No Big Deal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Anya (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Gene (lead, male, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Seventeen Cigarettes'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Evan's Mom (supporting, female, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the student film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Sitting with God'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (lead, male, 13-17)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Correction'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Omar (lead, male, 10-15)

--- Eva (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Mr. Lopez (supporting, female, male, 27-40)

- Roles pay up to: $125

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the student film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Saved Message'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Danielle (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.