Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Digital Popstars'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Pop Star (lead, female, 15-25)

--- Abigail (Outcast) (lead, female, 15-20)

--- It-Girls, Pop Group (models, female, 15-25)

- Roles pay up to: $1,300

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Shiloh and Bros Popular Web Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Liam (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'SiFi'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mable (lead, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Getback' (Tentative Title)

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Buck (lead, male, 48-58)

--- Seth (lead, male, 20-29)

--- Dakota (supporting, female, 21-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Full Circle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mateo Duarte (lead, male, 16-25)

--- Maria/Mateo's Mother (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Affidavit'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Adan (lead, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Lead Female On-Camera Role

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Female On-Camera Role (lead, female, 22-32)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.