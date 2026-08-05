Movies and TV shows casting this week in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Buffalo using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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The Christmas Mouse

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Angel 2 - ($2,300 + 20% fee; approx. 3 days+ pick ups/ travel)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- D (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Bluebird - Hbo - Twins Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- South Asian Identical Twins 4-8 Months Old (SAG Scale)

-- South Asian Identical Twins 2-3 Years Old (SAG Scale)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the television series here