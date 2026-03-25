Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Tenant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jayden (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Tia (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Calisha (Cali) (lead, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Lion's Den'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John Doe (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Bartender (day player, female, male, 20-35)

--- Woman #2 (day player, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mark (lead, male, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Mark Stays The Night'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Noah (supporting, male, 5-8)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Today It's Raining'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher (lead, male, 40-70)

--- The Lieutenant (supporting, male, 40-70)

--- Bandit One (supporting, male, 20-60)

- Roles pay up to: $700

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Hawaiian Shirt'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jaden (lead, male, 18-25)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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UT Director's Workshop, 'Rabbit Hole' Scene

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Becca (lead, female, 20-50)

--- Howie (lead, male, 20-50)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the student film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Taco Man'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Aurora ("Rori") (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Second Serve'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Kevin White (lead, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $2,800

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Intelligence Brief'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Anchor (lead, female, 18-39)

- Roles pay up to: $90,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.