Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Buffalo, Confidential TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pursuers (background / extra, male, 20-60)

--- Pursuers (lead, female, 20-60)

--- To portray: Very tall mountain men & woman types. Must be able to work local to NYC. Thx! (lead, female, male, 30-70)

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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CBS Road Trippin Resort Program Shoot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Youth Background Talent (background / extra, 8-10)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Grapevine, TX; Dallas, TX; Keller, TX; Southlake, TX; Carrollton, TX

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Peanut Butter

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jamie (lead, male, 16-18)

--- Jules (lead, male, 13-18)

--- Sam (lead, female, 13-18)

- Roles pay up to: $3,028

- Casting locations: New Orleans, LA; Baton Rouge, LA; Shreveport, LA

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Pagans,' Role of Alice, Female Lead 12-13 Years Old, Open Ethnicity

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 10-14)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Exam Week'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Edwin (lead, male, 14-15)

--- Steven (lead, male, 14-15)

- Roles pay up to: $3,237

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1880s National Guardsmen (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18-49)

--- 1880s Parade Goers (NON-SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18-65)

--- 1880s Dignitary (NON-SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 40-70)

- Roles pay up to: $234

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Manhattan, NY; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Jersey City, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for Black Male Actor, 6'2-6'4, Bald, Tent. work TBD (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 30-55)

--- Very Fit/Athletic Spy Types - Tent. Work June 23 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 25-45)

--- Hand/Body Double for White male Actor, 5'10"-6' - Tent. work 6/5 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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GoodShort App Vertical Micro-Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Female Talent (lead, female, 18+)

--- Male Talent (lead, male, 18+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Netflix's 'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Political Office Aides/Staffers (background / extra, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $176

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; West Long Branch, NJ; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ; Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Comedy Shoot

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Extras (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, MA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'NX Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Samantha (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Marty (supporting, male, 18-45)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, FL; Miami, FL

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Love in the Wind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Luke (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Savannah (lead, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; Austin, TX

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.