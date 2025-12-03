Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Dayton.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Capture'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Old Cop (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Jay (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Teddy (Supporting) (lead, male, 21-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Viral and Wild'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director/Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Audio Recordist-PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

