Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'This Station is My Father'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Father (supporting, male, 45-70)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'MATM 2,' DOP'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Live On Camera Host, Texas'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts- Texas (lead, 18-42)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Amanda Russell (day player, female, 18-24)

--- Aurora (lead, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Battle Within'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Detective (day player, male, 30-50)

--- Journalist (day player, gender-nonconforming, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'MATM 2 Movie Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Little Brother (supporting, male, 8-12)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Caroline (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Planet of the Weenies'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Assassin (lead, 18-100)

--- Ellie (The Dog) (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Victim1 (background extra, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Camera Test Shoot, Models'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Photo Double (models, female, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'You're a Bad Person'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rosy (supporting, female, 6-10)

--- Jude (supporting, male, 3-7)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

