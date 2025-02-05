Movies and TV shows casting in Fort Worth

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Fort Worth, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Sam-The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lilah (supporting, female, 22-45)

--- Miranda (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Desmond Burke (supporting, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Aforetime'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ed (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ashes to Ashes'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Background Actors (background extra, 18-40)

--- Love Interest (day player, male, 19-28)

--- Teenage Love Interest (day player, female, 21-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

