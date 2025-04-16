Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Talking Taron'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)
--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)
--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)
- Average hourly rate: $10
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Deadly Sins'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)
--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)
--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Hold On'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)
--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)
--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Help Me'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)
--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)
--- James (supporting, 19-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Stories for Sale'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Eileen (lead, female, 25-60)
--- Ray (lead, male, 30-65)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Mary'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Miguel (supporting, male, 15-19)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Modern Romance Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- John (lead, male, 20-32)
--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)
--- Sharla (voiceover, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $17
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Scaries'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)
--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)
--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Villains And Victims'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Collin (lead, male, 30-40)
--- Anitra (lead, female, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Sincerley Brad'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Brad Sr. (supporting, male, 50-65)
- Average hourly rate: $41
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Girl With No Talent'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Reality Check'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Ethan Cole (lead, male, 25-35)
--- General Assistant (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $13
- Casting locations: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Learn more about the short film here
'A Tale of Two'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)
--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)
- Average hourly rate: $19
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Social Cues'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Director/DP (crew)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
