Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'One Last Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)
--- James (lead, male, 18-20)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Esperanza'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)
--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)
--- Mike (day player, 45-60)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Sam: The Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Junior Tailor (day player, male, 28-35)
--- Homeless Man (day player, male, 45-60)
--- Security Guard (day player, male, 28-40)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Damaged'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mom (supporting, female, 20-30)
--- Calvin (Adult) (lead, male, 27-35)
--- Therapist (supporting, female, 28-50)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Jāti'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Girls Night Out'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Schism'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)
--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Los Plantas'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Hold On'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)
--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)
--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Help Me'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)
--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)
--- James (supporting, 19-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Vivid Imagination of David Thursby'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Greta Thursby (lead, female, 25-50)
--- David Thursby (lead, male, 40-70)
--- The Drifter (supporting, male, 30-70)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Learn more about the short film here
'Without a Cost'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Video Editor (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Barbershop'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Crew (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $69
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
