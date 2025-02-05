Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ed Rock'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (lead, 18-27)

--- Kenny (supporting, 25-35)

--- Donnie (lead, male, 24-28)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Side Effects'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 28-45)

--- Sarah (lead, female, 25-38)

--- Agent Harper (lead, male, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Sam-The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lilah (supporting, female, 22-45)

--- Miranda (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Desmond Burke (supporting, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'It Calls To Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Creature (supporting, 18-40)

--- Luna (supporting, female, 7-10)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'7 Chefs for Vampire's Keep'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Antoinette (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jean Julien (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Hans (supporting, male, 23-33)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Sweet Boy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Adult Emma (supporting, female, 24-35)

--- Child Emma (supporting, female, 7-12)

--- Masons Mother "Sherry" (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Finale Of Youth'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Sound Recordist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Judas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Judas (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Rebekah (Judas' Daughter) (day player, 6-11)

--- Jesus (supporting, male, 26-30)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Aforetime'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ed (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Ashes to Ashes'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Background Actors (background extra, 18-40)

--- Love Interest (day player, male, 19-28)

--- Teenage Love Interest (day player, female, 21-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Thirder'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Dylan (lead, male, 17-22)

--- Leo (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, trans female, trans male, 17-22)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.