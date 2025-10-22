Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Sam: The Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Junior Tailor (day player, male, 28-35)
--- Homeless Man (day player, male, 45-60)
--- Security Guard (day player, male, 28-40)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Phantom Retrieval'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Cam (supporting, male, 23-50)
--- Eliana (lead, female, 23-35)
--- Lighting Designer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
guruXOX // Shutterstock
'Los Plantas'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'Detective Gomez'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Wong (, 26-32)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Schism'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)
--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Help Me'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)
--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)
--- James (supporting, 19-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'One Last Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)
--- James (lead, male, 18-20)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Hold On'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)
--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)
--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
muratart // Shutterstock
'Chasing Hope'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)
--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)
--- Hospital Staff (background extra, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
'Esperanza'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)
--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)
--- Mike (day player, 45-60)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock
'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)
--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'The House by the Marsh'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)
--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)
--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'Pace Yourself'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.