Motörhead 'We Take No Prisoners' singles box set announced

A new Motörhead box set dubbed We Take No Prisoners will be released on Oct. 25.

The collection compiles the "Ace of Spades" outfit's singles from 1995 to 2006. It'll be available across nine 7-inch vinyl singles and two CDs, as well as digitally.

We Take No Prisoners continues Motörhead's series of archival releases following the 2015 death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Meanwhile, late Motörhead guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke, who died in 2018, will be celebrated with a biography and box set due out Friday.

