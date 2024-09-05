Motörhead 'We Take No Prisoners' singles box set announced

By Josh Johnson

A new Motörhead box set dubbed We Take No Prisoners will be released on Oct. 25.

The collection compiles the "Ace of Spades" outfit's singles from 1995 to 2006. It'll be available across nine 7-inch vinyl singles and two CDs, as well as digitally.

We Take No Prisoners continues Motörhead's series of archival releases following the 2015 death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Meanwhile, late Motörhead guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke, who died in 2018, will be celebrated with a biography and box set due out Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!