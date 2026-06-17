Motionless in White drops new '﻿Decades'﻿ song, 'R.I.P.'

Motionless in White has premiered a new song called "R.I.P.," a track off the band's upcoming album, Decades.

The song features guest vocals from Skylar Grey, who joins Chris Motionless in singing, "If you ever leave/ It would be the end of me/ I would die but I'd never rest in peace."

"Skylar's voice brought it to another level that I never could have achieved on my own," Chris says in a statement. "I really love the lyrics for this song. Even though I wrote it through a romantic lens, I love that it can be applied to any moment in your life when you've had a falling out with someone you deeply care about, whether that's a best friend, family member, or romantic partner."

You can watch the "R.I.P." video streaming now on YouTube.

Decades, the follow-up to 2022's Scoring the End of the World, is due out July 17. It also includes the single "Afraid of the Dark" and the Corey Taylor collaboration, "Playing God."

Motionless in White wrapped a tour opening for Bring Me the Horizon in May. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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