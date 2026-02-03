Motionless in White announces The Sweat and Blood US tour

Motionless in White has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining trek, dubbed The Sweat and Blood tour, launches July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and concludes Aug. 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The bill also includes Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress.

"By the time this tour begins, it will have been just under three years since our last U.S. headliner, and we are absolutely shooting for the moon to celebrate our return," Motionless in White says in a statement. "We could not be more excited to visit our American fans who have been incredibly patient with us, and can't wait to give them the first performances of new material from our upcoming album. See you this summer!"

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MotionlessinWhite.net.

The most recent Motionless album is 2022's Scoring the End of the World. The band just put out a new single, "Afraid of the Dark," in January.

