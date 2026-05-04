Motionless in White announces new single featuring 'MASSIVE' guest

Chris Motionless of Motionless In White performs onstage during a concert at Utilita Arena Cardiff on February 13, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

Motionless in White has announced a new single called "Playing God."

The track will premiere Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and, according to an Instagram post from Chris Motionless and company, will feature a "MASSIVE" guest.

"Can you guess who it is?" the post teases.

You can presave "Playing God" now.

"Playing God" follows the January single "Afraid of the Dark." The most recent Motionless in White album is 2022's Scoring the End of the World.

Motionless in White is currently on tour opening for Bring Me the Horizon. They'll launch their own U.S. headlining tour in July.

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