Motionless in White announces fall leg of The Sweat and Blood Tour

Motionless in White has added more dates to their upcoming The Sweat and Blood Tour.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania, rockers have announced a second leg of the tour, which will feature Dayseeker, The Devil Wears Prada and Dark Divine. Leg two will kick off on Halloween eve, Oct. 30, in Worcester, Massachusetts, and run through Nov. 20 in Pittsburgh.

An artist and Citi presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The first leg of The Sweat and Blood Tour, featuring special guests Lorna Shore, Fit For A King and Static Dress, begins July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and runs through Aug. 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

A complete list of dates can be found at MotionlessinWhite.net.

Motionless in White is set to drop their seventh studio album, Decades, on July 17. It's the follow-up to 2022's Scoring the End of the World.

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