Motionless in White announces ﻿Decades﻿ album; hear Corey Taylor 'Playing God' collaboration now

Motionless in White has announced a new album called Decades.

The seventh studio effort from Chris Motionless and company will arrive July 17. It's the follow-up to 2022's Scoring the End of the World.

"Decades is definitely heavier than some of our past albums," Chris says in a statement. "Our current world bred more aggressive energy, anger, and resistance."

Along with the album news, Motionless has premiered a new song called "Playing God," which they previously teased would feature a "MASSIVE" guest. That guest has been revealed to be Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

"I can't believe how aggressive Corey sounds," Chris says. "[The song is] an observational commentary on toxic internet culture and the people who perpetuate it."

Motionless in White is currently on tour opening for Bring Me the Horizon.

Here's the Decades track list:

"Decades"

"log_in//crash_out"

"R.I.P." feat. Skylar Grey

"Fight Like Hell"

"Playing God" feat. Corey Taylor

"All That I've Ever Known"

"Blood Rave" feat. Anthony Martinez

"Love at First Bite"

"Count Back from Zero"

"Blood Pact"

"Afraid of the Dark"

"Sunglasses at Night"

"Hollywood" (Bonus Track)

"Fight Like Hell" feat. Outlier (Bonus Track)

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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