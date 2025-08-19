Motionless in White announces 2025 Apocalypse Fest

Trinity Of Terror Tour - Birmingham, AL Chris "Motionless" Cerulli of Motionless in White performs at Avondale Brewing Company on April 19, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. David A. Smith/Getty Images (David A. Smith/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Motionless in White has announced the 2025 edition of their annual Apocalypse Fest homecoming concert.

The event will take place Nov. 13 at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. During their set, Motionless in White will perform their 2012 album Infamous in its entirety for the first time.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit MotionlessinWhite.net.

Motionless in White's other upcoming live plans include playing Bring Me the Horizon's U.S. tour, which kicks off in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!