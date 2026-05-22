Most popular boy names in the 50s in Texas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1950s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.

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Most popular boy names in the 50s in Texas

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 50s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,471

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,286 (#36 most common name, +10.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 300,006 (#13 most common name)

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#29. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,930

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,947 (#216 (tie) most common name, -75.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 188,328 (#23 most common name)

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#28. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning "supplanter".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,313

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 560 (#544 (tie) most common name, -93.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 54,735 (#72 most common name)

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#27. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,861

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 236 (#935 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 140,720 (#29 most common name)

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#26. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning "resolute protection".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,725

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 323 (#776 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 59,125 (#67 most common name)

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#25. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,847

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,053 (#347 most common name, -89.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 207,276 (#20 most common name)

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#24. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,071

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,231 (#310 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 65,626 (#55 most common name)

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#23. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,323

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 13,088 (#6 most common name, +26.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 243,725 (#19 most common name)

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#22. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,438

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,535 (#264 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 253,191 (#17 most common name)

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#21. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,632

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,432 (#168 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 181,029 (#25 most common name)

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#20. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,302

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,773 (#236 (tie) most common name, -84.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 333,657 (#11 most common name)

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#19. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,322

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,718 (#45 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 18,328 (#160 most common name)

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#18. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,425

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 483 (#584 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 136,566 (#31 most common name)

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#17. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,254

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 410 (#665 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 271,146 (#15 most common name)

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#16. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,166

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 340 (#752 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 273,576 (#14 most common name)

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#15. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,156

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,940 (#9 most common name, -15.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 31,024 (#109 most common name)

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#14. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,513

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,310 (#72 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 454,385 (#8 most common name)

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#13. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah increases".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,742

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,054 (#346 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 62,481 (#57 most common name)

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#12. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,083

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,559 (#262 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 262,822 (#16 most common name)

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#11. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,774

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,820 (#231 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 382,585 (#9 most common name)

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#10. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 17,704

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 269 (#866 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 329,935 (#12 most common name)

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#9. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 18,901

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 356 (#733 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 245,690 (#18 most common name)

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#8. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 21,497

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,632 (#78 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 361,178 (#10 most common name)

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#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 24,395

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,959 (#18 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 591,226 (#6 most common name)

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#6. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 24,501

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,018 (#210 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 535,453 (#7 most common name)

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#5. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 34,814

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,731 (#31 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 797,917 (#4 most common name)

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#4. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 36,411

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,424 (#19 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 837,466 (#2 most common name)

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#3. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 39,366

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,577 (#81 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 830,391 (#3 most common name)

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#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 41,661

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,358 (#14 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 769,951 (#5 most common name)

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#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Texas

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 42,757

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,271 (#16 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 843,776 (#1 most common name)