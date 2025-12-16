Most expensive homes for sale in Sherman

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sherman listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1400 S Gribble St, Sherman
- Price: $5,130,000
- 2 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 24,291
- Price per square foot: $211
- Lot size: 9.4 acres
- Days on market: 138 days (-$270,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 4251 Refuge Rd, Sherman
- Price: $2,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,565
- Price per square foot: $547
- Lot size: 20.7 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
#3. 738 Campground Rd, Sherman
- Price: $2,398,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $1,049
- Lot size: 49.5 acres
- Days on market: 175 days
#4. 5555 Wright Rd, Sherman
- Price: $1,975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,175
- Price per square foot: $908
- Lot size: 51.9 acres
- Days on market: 593 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 262 Pecan Valley Ct, Sherman
- Price: $1,800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,775
- Price per square foot: $648
- Lot size: 40.6 acres
- Days on market: 417 days
#6. 2546 Luella Rd, Sherman
- Price: $1,500,000
- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,587
- Price per square foot: $418
- Lot size: 27.9 acres
- Days on market: 1 day
#7. 362 Woodland Hills Dr, Sherman
- Price: $1,490,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,711
- Price per square foot: $260
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#8. 2910 Wellington Dr, Sherman
- Price: $1,445,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,679
- Price per square foot: $308
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 278 days (-$4,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1420 W Shepherd Dr, Sherman
- Price: $1,275,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,115
- Price per square foot: $409
- Lot size: 11.2 acres
- Days on market: 192 days (-$7,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 320 Tate Cir, Sherman
- Price: $1,275,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,348
- Price per square foot: $380
- Lot size: 8.3 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
