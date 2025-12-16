Most expensive homes for sale in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in San Antonio listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 317 Limestone Creek Rd, Hill Country Village

- Price: $8,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,000

- Price per square foot: $772

- Lot size: 10.1 acres

- Days on market: 94 days

#2. 136 S Tower Dr, San Antonio

- Price: $5,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,896

- Price per square foot: $500

- Lot size: 3.7 acres

- Days on market: 30 days

#3. 424 Ivy Ln, San Antonio

- Price: $5,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,577

- Price per square foot: $670

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 173 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 27481 Smithson Valley Rd, San Antonio

- Price: $5,600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,339

- Price per square foot: $599

- Lot size: 16.7 acres

- Days on market: 266 days

#5. 4242 Broadway Apt 2002, San Antonio

- Price: $5,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,206

- Price per square foot: $998

- Days on market: 60 days

#6. 4242 Broadway Apt 2001, San Antonio

- Price: $5,100,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,936

- Price per square foot: $1,033

- Days on market: 26 days

#7. 9469 Canyon Mist, San Antonio

- Price: $4,900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,280

- Price per square foot: $476

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 417 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 116 Whittingham Rd, Shavano Park

- Price: $4,850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,596

- Price per square foot: $638

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 27 days

#9. 21511 Privada Avila, San Antonio

- Price: $4,650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,832

- Price per square foot: $680

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

#10. 24209 Scenic Loop Rd, San Antonio

- Price: $4,595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,732

- Price per square foot: $971

- Lot size: 10.8 acres

- Days on market: 61 days

