Most expensive homes for sale in College Station

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in College Station listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 13267 # Sh30 # SH30, College Station
- Price: $4,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $950
- Lot size: 163.0 acres
- Days on market: 528 days (-$225,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 20650 FM 2154 Rd, College Station
- Price: $3,645,000
- 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,281
- Price per square foot: $2,845
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 267 days
#3. 101 Fairview Ave, College Station
- Price: $2,975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $2,704
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 120 days
#4. 500 Fairview Ave, College Station
- Price: $2,825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,793
- Price per square foot: $744
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 110 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 315 Suffolk Ave, College Station
- Price: $2,750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,506
- Price per square foot: $784
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 279 days
#6. 511 Old Jersey St, College Station
- Price: $2,700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,396
- Price per square foot: $795
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 103 days
#7. 107 Pershing Ave, College Station
- Price: $2,650,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,092
- Price per square foot: $1,266
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 300 days
#8. 3719 Tatonga Trl, College Station
- Price: $2,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,247
- Price per square foot: $476
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 59 days
#9. 1002 Shady Dr, College Station
- Price: $2,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,331
- Price per square foot: $468
- Lot size: 4.7 acres
- Days on market: 154 days
#10. 1100 Millican Meadows Cir, College Station
- Price: $2,499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,414
- Price per square foot: $461
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 216 days
