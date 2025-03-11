Mosh with Conor McGregor at Limp Bizkit's Dublin show

If you ever wanted to get into the ring with Conor McGregor, then a Limp Bizkit concert may be your best bet.

The "Break Stuff" rockers are set to headline Dublin's 3Arena Tuesday, and McGregor is set to be in attendance.

In an Instagram post Monday, the Irish MMA fighter wrote, "Who's going to @limpbizkit in Ireland tomorrow? I'll be bang in the centre of the Moshpit if anyone's looking for their jaw broke and their teeth sent."

Bizkit frontman Fred Durst also chimed in with a comment reading, "Let's have a go at a slow dance while we're at it."

Limp Bizkit is currently touring Europe on their Loserville tour. They'll be back in the U.S. in the spring while opening for select Metallica shows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.